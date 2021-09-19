Don’t overpay for gas in Sebring: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEBRING, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Sebring area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sebring area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sebring area appeared to be at Shell, at 6229 Us-27 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6229 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 4.09 $ --

Mobil 1409 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Marathon 2912 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3030 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ --

Gate 300 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

RaceWay 5100 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3650 Us-27 N . As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.