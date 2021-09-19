Patriots roster moves: Rookie kicker hits IR entering Week 2
The New England Patriots brought some clarity to their quarterback and kicker situations Saturday. The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while placing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. New England also signed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal and promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster.www.nbcsports.com
