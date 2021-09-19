CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots roster moves: Rookie kicker hits IR entering Week 2

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots brought some clarity to their quarterback and kicker situations Saturday. The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while placing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. New England also signed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal and promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots’ decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. “Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Mac Jones
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend played key role in QB landing Patriots starting job over Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job – thanks to a little help from his girlfriend, that is. Jones has been lauded by Patriots veterans and coach Bill Belichick himself for operating like he belonged in the big leagues. The rookie knew the playbook from cover to cover, and was recently asked about how he absorbed all that information in such a short span on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Ir#Folk
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Patriots move Folk, Hoyer to active roster

The New England Patriots on Saturday elevated kicker Nick Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Receiver Malcolm Perry was placed on injured reserve. Folk, 36, has played 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots. After playing for New England...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Placing Rookie Kicker On Injured Reserve

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The Foxboro Flu strikes again. The New England Patriots are expected to place undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Per NFL rules, that would sideline Nordin for at least...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Patriots Make Interesting Roster Move Ahead of Dolphins Game

Report: Pats make interesting roster move ahead of Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have the same amount of kicker depth as quarterback depth for Sunday. The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and quarterback Brian Hoyer from the practice squad Saturday ahead of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Host Quarterback, Five Other Free Agents For Workouts

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The New England Patriots hosted a handful of free agents for workouts Tuesday, including quarterback Anthony Gordon. Gordon was a prolific passer at Washington State, throwing for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He went...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy