Patriots roster moves: Rookie kicker hits IR entering Week 2

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job – thanks to a little help from his girlfriend, that is. Jones has been lauded by Patriots veterans and coach Bill Belichick himself for operating like he belonged in the big leagues. The rookie knew the playbook from cover to cover, and was recently asked about how he absorbed all that information in such a short span on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO