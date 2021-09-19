Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Salina

(SALINA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Salina?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salina area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 215 W Crawford St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 215 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ --

Casey's 1100 E Iron Ave, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Casey's 500 N Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1717 W Crawford, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.80 $ --

Kwik Shop 1727 W Crawford St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Convenient Shop 1121 W Cloud St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 24/7 Travel Store at 671 Westport Blvd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.