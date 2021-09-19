Are you overpaying for gas in Mt Pleasant? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MT PLEASANT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Mt Pleasant area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mt Pleasant area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Pleasant area appeared to be at Marathon, at 5025 E Pickard St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.87
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.87
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.86
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.50
$3.81
$3.26
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2428 S Leaton Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0