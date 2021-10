Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...

