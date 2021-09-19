High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Klamath Falls as of Sunday
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.68 for gas in the Klamath Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Klamath Falls area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Klamath Falls area appeared to be at Chevron, at 5735 Altamont.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Klamath Falls area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$--
$4.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.89
$--
$--
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.94
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AMA at 522 S 6Th St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
