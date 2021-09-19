Are you overpaying for gas in Crossville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CROSSVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Crossville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossville area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 489 West Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 489 West Ave, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 34 Executive Dr, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

101 Food Mart 6058 Lantana Rd , Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 190 Peavine Rd, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 1897 Genesis Road, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 1898 Genesis Rd, Crossville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Citgo at 294 Elmore Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.