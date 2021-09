Many of us have been cloistered in our homes during the pandemic since March of 2020. May of us have missed hair appointments, workouts at the gym, and clothes shopping trips. We have hardly had any public events, and we haven’t had to think about our physical appearance. We may have mastered the art of the Zoom call where we put on a jacket and button-down shirt while wearing sweatpants below camera view.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO