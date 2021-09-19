Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.98 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sprint, at 712 N 5Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.45
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.10
$3.45
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.00
$3.49
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0