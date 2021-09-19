Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.98 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sprint, at 712 N 5Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Sprint 712 N 5Th St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump And Save 517 18Th Ave N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2110 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 2205 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.45 $ -- $ --

Shell 1214 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 3.02

Sprint 3115 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.00 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.