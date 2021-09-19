Paying too much for gas Twin Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station
(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twin Falls area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.83 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twin Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 1662 Park View Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$3.97
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
