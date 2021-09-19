Paying too much for gas Twin Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twin Falls area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twin Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 1662 Park View Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1662 Park View Dr, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

Maverik 120 Main St., Kimberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ --

Chevron 108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.89

Phillips 66 240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Sinclair 315 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Shell 659 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.