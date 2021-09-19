Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Walton Beach: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Walton Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Walton Beach area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Walton Beach area appeared to be at 76, at 306 Racetrack Rd Nw .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76 306 Racetrack Rd Nw , Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 659 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 180 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 226 Hollywood Blvd Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1101 Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1209 Miracle Strip Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro Express at 245 Miracle Strip Pkwy Sw. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.