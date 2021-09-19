Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Gas prices vary across the Morristown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morristown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morristown area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 3700 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Marathon Alpha Valley Home Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 4324 Enka Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 924 E Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

By-Lo Cherokee Dr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1344 Buffalo Tr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Weigel's at 5290 Davy Crockett Pkwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.