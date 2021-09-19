Don’t overpay for gas in Hutchinson: Analysis shows most expensive station
(HUTCHINSON, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Hutchinson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hutchinson area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1515 S Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.55
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.40
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.40
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.40
$3.17
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to KGO at 828 W 4Th Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
