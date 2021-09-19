Don’t overpay for gas in Hutchinson: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HUTCHINSON, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Hutchinson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hutchinson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1515 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1515 S Main St, South Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.34

Kwik Shop 500 N Monroe St, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.17

Kwik Shop 434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.15

Yesway 901 E 11Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Kwik Shop 1701 N Monroe St, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ --

Kwik Shop 1401 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to KGO at 828 W 4Th Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.