Paying too much for gas Enid? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ENID, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Enid?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Enid area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Enid area appeared to be at Valero, at 424 N Van Buren St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Enid area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 424 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Shell 2318 N Grand St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 215 W Willow St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pete's 510 N 30Th St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3206 S Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sooner Stop at 1907 W Randolph Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.