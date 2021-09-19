Crypto assets: Ukraine officials did not follow regulations laws
• Over 46 thousand Bitcoin remains undeclared before the Ukrainian regulators. • The most used crypto assets in Ukraine are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. Ukraine lacks transparency for declaring transactions in crypto assets by even the government officials and politicians. The government, which has tried to regulate cryptocurrencies, does not comply with its laws where each citizen should declare transfers in crypto.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0