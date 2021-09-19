Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Gas prices vary across the Pine Bluff area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pine Bluff area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2901 S Hazel St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2901 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

University Food Mart 1801–1809 Collegiate Dr, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Alon 2800 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2317 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 3319 S Olive St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mallard Express 3100 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 2504 S Cherry St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.