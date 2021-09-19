Are you overpaying for gas in Princeton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PRINCETON, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Princeton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Princeton area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Princeton area appeared to be at Gulf, at 271 Nassau St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 271 Nassau St, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Sunoco 273 Nassau St, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ --

Shell 171 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ --

CITGO 59 Princeton Ave, Hopewell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Exxon 870 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4100 Quakerbridge Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.