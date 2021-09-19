Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Gas prices vary across the Grand Island area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Island area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Island area appeared to be at Cenex, at 3210 W Old Potash Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 3210 W Old Potash Hwy, Grand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 806 N Eddy St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.