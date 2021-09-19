Are you overpaying for gas in Wausau? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WAUSAU, WI) Gas prices vary across the Wausau area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wausau area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 103 N 6Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 103 N 6Th St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 304 Grand Ave , Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 2203 N 6Th St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Trip 200 E Kent St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

R-Store 2300 Grand Ave , Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2100 N Mountain Rd, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.