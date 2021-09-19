CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Mullen

Since the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walks began nine years ago, participants have raised more than $600 million nationwide for breast cancer research. Now, in the wake of a controversy over Komen's grants to Planned Parenthood, some participants are worried it might be harder to get donations this year. Oldest...

96.5 The Rock

Shannon Recognized As One of The Best…Again!

It's comforting to know that should you need Shannon Medical Center's help in the event of a heart attack, heart failure, or stroke, they can provide some of the best care possible having once again received numerous awards from the American Heart Association for exceptional care in these highly specialized areas.
HEALTH SERVICES
wrvo.org

Syracuse community rallies for anti-violence funding

As Syracuse city lawmakers continue to make plans for the $123 million the city is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, people who live in the city are asking for part of that money to go toward anti-violence initiatives. Jacqueline Bean, who lives in Syracuse, told people...
SYRACUSE, NY
AOL Corp

One state steps in as Texas bans abortions: 'No one will be turned away'

The day was jampacked at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southern Illinois when a woman who had just driven over 12 hours from Louisiana for an abortion procedure erupted into tears during her health intake. Kawanna Shannon, the surgical services director at the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of...
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Montana

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
MONTANA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo is Frustrated With Shannon Monopoly

SAN ANGELO, TX — Shannon Health held their annual open forum to receive public feedback to continue to have State of Texas protection against antitrust legal action. Shannon purchased the assets of its only hospital competitor in San Angelo, San Angelo Community Medical Center, a year ago and became the monopoly hospital health provider here. A 2019 state law affords Shannon to operate as a monopoly with some legal protection if it is able to justify its public advantage. What Shannon Health seeks is to renew for 2022 is its Certificate of Public Advantage, or COPA, with the State of Texas and Thursday morning’s hearing was a part of that process.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Hosts Mental Health Hearing Focusing On Children During The Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.
COLORADO STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

KY Meteogologist’s Boyfriend Proposes on Live TV – Are Public Proposals Cute or Cringy?

When it comes to proposals, you could say I have had some experience. Not doing the actual proposing, but being proposed two. It's not like I'm some great catch or anything, I've just had two husbands who both proposed totally different. I think that is why when I saw recent public marriage proposals, on social media, I could relate and wanted to see what you thought of private marriage proposals versus public marriage proposals.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS LA

Dr. Simone Gold, Beverly Hills Physician Indicted In Capitol Riot, Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccine Across The Country

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area emergency room doctor who has been indicted for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been traveling across the country spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: CBS) Dr. Simone Gold is a licensed physician and surgeon, according to the California Medical Board, and founded America’s Frontline Doctors, which staged a now-infamous news conference in front of the Supreme Court last year to criticize pandemic lockdowns and government efforts to stop the spread of the virus. In one appearance, Gold claimed that that all the COVID vaccine candidates cause diseases, rather than help prevent...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Dip Below 800

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

US Dept. Of Health: Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Continue To Decline

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 continued to decrease Wednesday, getting closer to 8,000, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers posted by the federal agency showed that 8,187 COVID-19 patients were in 236 reporting Florida hospitals. That was down from 8,448 on Tuesday and continued a trend in recent weeks. As a comparison, 15,177 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1. Florida saw a massive surge in hospitalizations this summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

9th, 10th School Staffers Die Of COVID-19, State Health Dept. Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, 10 school staff members have died as a result of the virus. This news comes as the Minnesota Department of Health reports a large uptick in new cases among school-aged children. Education Minnesota said that these mark the first two COVID-19 deaths during the 2021-22 school year. Eight educators died in the previous school year. The health department figures do not indicate where the two newly reported school staff deaths occurred, or whether they were vaccinated or had pre-existing health conditions. “Today is another tragic reminder that this pandemic isn’t over,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
riverdalepress.com

Ruth Mullen: Political activist, and so much more

Ruth Mullen was known in many circles throughout her life. But in this corner of the Bronx, she’s probably best recognized for her strong political activism. That may have been most visible when Alessandra Biaggi unseated Jeffrey Klein from the state senate three years ago. Ruth worked tirelessly on that campaign, husband Jim Bradley says, coordinating many of those efforts with the Riverdale Huddle — a local group of politically active women.
BRONX, NY

