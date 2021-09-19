Are you overpaying for gas in Prescott? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PRESCOTT, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Prescott area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Prescott area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Prescott area appeared to be at Shell, at 333 Grove Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.30
$3.61
$2.99
|card
card$3.05
$3.36
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.26
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.31
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3911 E Az-69. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
