Are you overpaying for gas in Prescott? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PRESCOTT, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Prescott area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Prescott area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Prescott area appeared to be at Shell, at 333 Grove Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 333 Grove Ave, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1325 Iron Spring Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Mike's Mini Market 924 E Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

ARCO 286 Walker Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.05

76 3122 N Us-89, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Shepherd Express 620 S Montezuma, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3911 E Az-69. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.