Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Eagle Pass
(EAGLE PASS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Eagle Pass area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eagle Pass area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagle Pass area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3002 Us-57.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.64
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.59
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 490 S Bibb Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
