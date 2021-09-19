Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Eagle Pass

(EAGLE PASS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Eagle Pass area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eagle Pass area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagle Pass area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3002 Us-57.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3002 Us-57, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.39

Exxon 750 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 585 E Garrison St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2415 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Shell 602 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2195 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 490 S Bibb Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.