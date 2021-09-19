Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Helena

(HELENA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Helena area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Helena area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Helena area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1 Jackson Creek Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1 Jackson Creek Rd, Montana City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46 card card $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.49

Conoco 1405 Euclid Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Cenex 3100 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.38

Holiday 401 Euclid Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.