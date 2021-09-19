Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Helena
(HELENA, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Helena area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Helena area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Helena area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1 Jackson Creek Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$--
$--
$3.46
|card
card$3.34
$3.84
$4.04
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.94
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
