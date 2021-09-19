Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stillwater

(STILLWATER, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Stillwater?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stillwater area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stillwater area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stillwater area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 1830 S Sangre Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Conoco 5808 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cowboy Corner 524 S Duck St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Phillips 66 601 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 724 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2417 N Perkins Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.