Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Gas prices vary across the Bozeman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.21, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bozeman area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bozeman area appeared to be at Safeway, at 1801 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 1801 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Conoco 803 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.38

Exxon 1211 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Holiday 1951 Durston Rd, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1210 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Exxon 1420 N 7Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2505 Catron St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.