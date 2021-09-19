Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Greenwood
(GREENWOOD, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Greenwood area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Greenwood area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at BP, at 602 Bypass Sc-72 Nw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenwood area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.54
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.37
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$2.91
$3.19
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.30
$3.70
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.30
$3.70
$2.96
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 232 Calhoun Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
