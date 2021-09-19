Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Greenwood area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Greenwood area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at BP, at 602 Bypass Sc-72 Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenwood area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 602 Bypass Sc-72 Nw, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

One Stop 101 Sc-246 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.24

Marathon 1128 Emerald Rd, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.37 $ 3.94 $ --

Sai Food Store 623 Bypass Us-25 Ne, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 2000 Montague Ave Ext, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.96

7-Eleven 2550 Us-25 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.96

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 232 Calhoun Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.