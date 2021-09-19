Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbia?

(COLUMBIA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Marathon, at 805 W James Campbell Blvd .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 1120 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Quik Mart 2223 Carmack Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 504 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Twice Daily S 310 James Campbell, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 818 Hatcher Ln. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.