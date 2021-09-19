Don’t overpay for gas in Statesboro: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STATESBORO, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Statesboro area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Five Points Store, at 419 Northside Dr W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Five Points Store 419 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 10941 Us Highway 301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 240 S Main St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 100 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 1609 Fair Rd, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ --

Parker's 1588 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 656 Northside Dr W. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.