Are you overpaying for gas in Findlay? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FINDLAY, OH) Gas prices vary across the Findlay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Findlay area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 1415 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 1415 S Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.72 $ 3.37

Marathon 535 W Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.76 card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3900 Ventura Dr, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 2541 Tiffin Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.90 $ 3.38

BellStores 1215 W Main Cross St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Shell 1100 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 100 Crystal Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.