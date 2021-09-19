Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Auburn
(AUBURN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Auburn?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Auburn area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 435 -A N Dean Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2335 Bent Creek Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
