Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Auburn?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Auburn area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 435 -A N Dean Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 435 -A N Dean Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 600 Webster Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Big Cat 3700 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2300 Gateway Dr, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Exxon 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2335 Bent Creek Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.