Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Plymouth
(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Plymouth area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plymouth area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plymouth area appeared to be at Speedway, at 165 Summer St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.45
$3.65
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.47
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Canaan Fuels at 86 Sandwich St . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0