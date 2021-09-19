Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Plymouth area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plymouth area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plymouth area appeared to be at Speedway, at 165 Summer St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 165 Summer St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.37 $ --

Gulf 183 Summer St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

7-Eleven 507 State Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ --

Shell 140 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.03

CITGO 178 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 105 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.47 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Canaan Fuels at 86 Sandwich St . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.