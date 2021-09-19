Are you overpaying for gas in Delano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(DELANO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Delano area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Delano area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.32 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Delano area appeared to be at Chevron, at 906 Fremont St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Delano area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$--
$5.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.77
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$3.95
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.64
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rozi's Liquor at 1200 High St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
