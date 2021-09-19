Are you overpaying for gas in Delano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DELANO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Delano area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Delano area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.32 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Delano area appeared to be at Chevron, at 906 Fremont St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Delano area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 906 Fremont St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 713 Woollomes Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1748 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1114 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.77 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Chevron 1640 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 2322 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rozi's Liquor at 1200 High St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.