Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Williamsport

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Williamsport?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamsport area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williamsport area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1 W Southern Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1 W Southern Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.10 $ --

Turkey Hill 700 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.47

Sunoco 4 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.10 $ --

Sheetz 105 Maynard St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.57

Sunoco 1300 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Nittany Minit Mart 1450 E 3Rd St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.47

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1431 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.