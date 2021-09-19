Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Williamsport
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Williamsport?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamsport area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williamsport area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1 W Southern Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$4.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.59
$3.99
$3.47
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1431 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
