Are you overpaying for gas in Zanesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Zanesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Zanesville area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 930 Lee St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 930 Lee St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Certified 1402 W Main St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Sunoco 11 State St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Speedway 930 Blue Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Marathon 214 Underwood St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

BP 1209 Blue Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3724 Northpointe Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.