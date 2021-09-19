Paying too much for gas Paducah? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PADUCAH, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Paducah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paducah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Superway, at 2535 Jackson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Superway 2535 Jackson St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2300 N 8Th St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 3141 Park Ave, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

BP 4709 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Marathon 2310 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3107 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at James Sanders Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.