Don’t overpay for gas in Roswell: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROSWELL, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Roswell?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Roswell area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 917 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roswell area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 917 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 3000 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Diamond Shamrock 225 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 920 W 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Conoco 1811 Se Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Stripes 3800 S Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.