Don’t overpay for gas in Danville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DANVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Danville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Danville area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3027 Riverside Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3027 Riverside Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 3425 Riverside Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 1375 South Boston Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1411 South Boston Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.32 $ 3.68 $ --

Quick-N-Plenty 395 Mount Cross Rd , Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 474 Mount Cross Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 215 Piedmont Pl. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.