CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tony Khan Discusses AEW Fan Base, Competition With WWE

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan appeared on Bloomberg’s Business of Sports podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “We got a great fan base and that’s really the star of the show. The wrestling fans make this all possible and we really brought one of the most exciting stars in wrestling into AEW and we’ve also built one of the most exciting young stars in wrestling. So really I feel when it began we introduced a lot of new stars and then I tried to go out and sign top names and bring together one of the best possible roster. It’s a really diverse roster, diverse life experiences, diverse backgrounds and really people of all different ages and experience levels and the star power of the AEW roster is now unparalleled. We have the most star power of any wrestling roster which is not how it started. Really just a lot of elbow grease. Very, very big name stars and really young wrestlers. The depth of the roster and the amount of huge hall of fame stars that we have.”

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Details Tony Khan’s Approach When Producing AEW Matches

In an appearance on Cincy 360 With Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about working in his hometown of Cincinnati for AEW Dynamite this week. Moxley is thrilled to be back home and is even more thrilled that AEW is picking up momentum, thanks to a well received All Out, and the arrival of stars like CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Today

A great wrestling heel makes fans feel. Angry. Annoyed. Frustrated. Irritated. Sad, even. They manipulate the audience to cheer the babyface, to want to see the hero shut them up and beat them down. They are the catalyst for the story. Some are loud and obnoxious, others cold and calculating....
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
ComicBook

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE Raw in the Key Demo

AEW has had a stellar few weeks across Dynamite, Rampage, and All Out. Between them we got the Rampage reveal of CM Punk, followed by All Out's loaded card and the subsequent reveals of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson joining the roster. That led to this week's Dynamite on Wednesday, which featured Soho, Cole, and Danielson's first appearances on Dynamite, so you knew fans would be tuning in to see what they said and what feuds they would pick up next. That's exactly what happened, as the recent ratings report revealed that Dynamite scored a better rating in the demo and an impressive overall viewer rating to boot.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Talking With Lio Rush About A Potential Return To AEW

We previously reported here on eWn that Lio Rush has been cleared to return to the ring following an ACL injury that he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. Following the match, Rush hinted at retiring from the pro wrestling business. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today...
WWE
PWMania

TNT Press Release On AEW Dynamite Ratings, Tony Khan Comments

As noted, the post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the second-best audience and the second-best key demo rating in show history, behind the very first Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019, which drew 1.409 million viewers with a 0.68 key demo rating. You can click here for the full ratings report, with details on how Dynamite topped WWE RAW in the key demo this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Is Breaking Records, TNT Touts This Week’s AEW Dynamite Ratings Success

TNT issued a press release this evening touting the success of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode. As noted, the post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the second-best audience and the second-best key demo rating in show history, behind the very first Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019, which drew 1.409 million viewers with a 0.68 key demo rating. You can click here for the full ratings report, with details on how Dynamite topped WWE RAW in the key demo this week.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bloomberg#Business Of Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: The New AEW Dark Set At Universal Studios, Tony Khan Appears

All Elite Wrestling is holding their AEW Dark TV tapings today at Universal Studios Orlando. Several photos have surfaced online showing the ring, entrance, and stage setup. AEW President Tony Khan also made an appearance at today’s TV tapings and thanked the fans for coming. He also commented on the history of wrestling at Universal Studios.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out Changing The Wrestling Landscape, More

During a recent edition of “Busted Open Radio”, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW All Out being the most-watched non-WWE pay-per-view event since the 1990s, Kenny Omega ranking number one on the PWI 500, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Kenny Omega...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Reveals Why He Decided To Join AEW, Praises Tony Khan

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW Superstar Adam Cole revealed why he decided to join AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his debut at All Out: “It felt like a full circle moment in a lot of ways. I...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Says Jim Cornette Has Been ‘Fair’ With His Criticism Of AEW

Jim Cornette is not afraid to speak his mind and he has thousands of fans who listen to his podcasts every week to get a dose of that truth. He is also not shy about criticizing AEW from how they handled Miro’s debut to how they don’t book MJF properly. He did say that CM Punk’s debut was “perfect,” and that might have caused Tony Khan to turn around on the Midnight Express manager.
CELEBRITIES
f4wonline.com

AEW's Tony Khan says All Out did over 200,000 buys

While the final numbers from linear pay-per-view providers still have to be calculated, AEW's Tony Khan said that last Sunday's All Out brought in more than 200,000 buys -- a record for the company. After those linear buys are figured out, that number is expected to grow significantly. Speaking on...
ENTERTAINMENT
heraldstandard.com

Khan’s WWE comments

Recently, WWE President Nick Khan, no relation to AEW owner Tony Khan, made some comments that initially made my head spin. But after giving it more thought, maybe what he said is true. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Khan was asked if Raw being reduced to...
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Beats WWE RAW In Key Demo, Gable Steveson Signs With WWE (Feat. Tony Khan)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy