High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in East Lansing as of Sunday

(EAST LANSING, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in East Lansing?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the East Lansing area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 3495 Okemos Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 3495 Okemos Rd, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 3.39

Sunoco 3450 Okemos Rd, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Marathon 1435 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

WOW! 601 W Saginaw St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 743 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Sunoco 1600 S Washington Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.