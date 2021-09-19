Where’s the most expensive gas in Leesburg?

(LEESBURG, FL) Gas prices vary across the Leesburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Leesburg area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.24 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2380 Us-27-441.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Leesburg area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2380 Us-27-441, Fruitland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.20

Shell 1705 Us-441, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ -- $ --

CITGO 2101 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.58 $ 3.73 $ 3.19

Chevron 1019 W North Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 737 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 900 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.43 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 260 Colony Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.