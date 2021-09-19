Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Vineland
(VINELAND, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Vineland area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.19 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Vineland area appeared to be at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.57
$3.77
$3.35
|card
card$3.31
$3.65
$3.85
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.42
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.45
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.23
$3.56
$3.80
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.67
$3.77
$3.45
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3849 S Delsea Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
