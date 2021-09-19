Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Vineland

(VINELAND, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Vineland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.19 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Vineland area appeared to be at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 469 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 812 N 2Nd St, Millville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Exxon 345 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

US One 901 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.42 $ 3.52 $ --

Shell 301 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ 3.80 $ --

Wawa 2105 N 2Nd St, Millville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3849 S Delsea Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.