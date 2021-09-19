Don’t overpay for gas in Lake Havasu City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Lake Havasu City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Havasu City area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.03 to $3.44 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake Havasu City area appeared to be at Mobil, at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2201 Mcculloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ --

Chevron 1597 Mcculloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ 3.64

Texaco 2890 Jamaica Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1040 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Shell 2085 Palo Verde Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.