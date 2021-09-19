Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pottstown
(POTTSTOWN, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Pottstown area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pottstown area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pottstown area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1435 E High St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.77
$3.94
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.76
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
