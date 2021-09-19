Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pottstown

(POTTSTOWN, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Pottstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pottstown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pottstown area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1435 E High St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1435 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Sunoco 7947 Boyertown Pike, Boyertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Turkey Hill 798 N Charlotte St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1281 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.59

Wawa 1500 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 1600 W High St, Stowe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.