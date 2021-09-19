Where’s the most expensive gas in Florence?
(FLORENCE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Florence?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Florence area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli, at 100 W 5Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1207 Avalon Ave. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
