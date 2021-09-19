Where’s the most expensive gas in Florence?

(FLORENCE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Florence?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Florence area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli, at 100 W 5Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sheffield Tobacco & Deli 100 W 5Th St, Sheffield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 29255 Cr-14, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Texaco 7760 Al-20, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1451 Helton Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Hi-Tech Fuels 100 River Rd, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 420 S Court , Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1207 Avalon Ave. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.