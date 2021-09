MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It just keeps happening!! Unwelcome creatures in the toilet greeting unsuspecting people when they’re most vulnerable. “I saw that tail swirling around, I’m like, ‘Okay! That is not supposed to be there,’” said a terrified Michelle Bennett. She got the shock of a lifetime Monday morning when she got up at 5 a.m. and found a spiny tail iguana hanging out in her toilet. “I lifted the seat up and I saw the tail and I threw it back down. Then I started flushing the toilet trying to flush it out and it wouldn’t flush out,” she said. WATCH: Web Extra video...

