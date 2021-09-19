Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3221 W Us-90.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3221 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Chevron 3282 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 3317 Us-90 W, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Shell 837 Nw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.14

Shell 1263 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Sunoco U.S. 441, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.87 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.44 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1181 Lake Jeffrey Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.