Lake City, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake City

Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 4 days ago
(LAKE CITY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3221 W Us-90.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

3221 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Chevron

3282 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Shell

3317 Us-90 W, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99

Shell

837 Nw Main Blvd, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.50
$3.80
$3.14

Shell

1263 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.33
$3.63
$3.19

Sunoco

U.S. 441, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.37
$3.87
$3.17
card
card$3.12
$3.44
$3.94
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1181 Lake Jeffrey Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
