Where’s the most expensive gas in Farmington?
(FARMINGTON, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Farmington?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Farmington area was $3.38 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.31 to $3.4 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmington area appeared to be at Speedway, at 1020 Bisti Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Farmington area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$--
$3.89
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
