Analysis shows most expensive gas in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Alexandria area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexandria area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2929 Masonic Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2929 Masonic Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1701 Lee St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 603 Macarthur Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Leebo's 2025 Melrose St, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Sal's Pineville Service 2665 La-28 E, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.