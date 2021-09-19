Analysis shows most expensive gas in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Alexandria area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexandria area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2929 Masonic Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
