Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brunswick
(BRUNSWICK, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Brunswick area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brunswick area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5055 New Jesup Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.49
$3.59
$3.25
|card
card$3.20
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.85
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0