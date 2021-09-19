Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brunswick

(BRUNSWICK, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Brunswick area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brunswick area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5055 New Jesup Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 5055 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.20 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Chevron 5004 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Shell 5264 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Chevron 2253 Old Demere Rd, St Simons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Friendly Express 2401 Gloucester St, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Parker's 25 Fj Torras Causeway, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.