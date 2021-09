The noise of her garage door closing awoke Sheramie Larrimore from a sound sleep about 2:30 on the morning of Aug. 12. She lives off of the Gin Road near Coffeeville. It panicked her, as it likely would anyone. Her husband, Chad, was working a night shift. She got up and got her pistol and went through her utility room to the garage and was even more frightened when she heard her car running.

